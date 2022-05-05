Smartphone Accessories: elago 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Hub $19, more

elago’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 3-in-1 MS Trio 1 MagSafe Charging Hub for $18.99 once you clip the on-page coupon in all colors. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally retails for $22 and our last mention was around $20.50. Today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for an all-in-one way to power your entire Apple kit on the nightstand, this is it. There’s room for your MagSafe charging puck, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. It’s just the holder though, so you’ll need to supply your own chargers for it to function. The MS Trio 1 will easily tidy up your entire charging setup to make your nighttime routine quick, easy, and organized. Learn more in our announcement coverage.
elago 3-in-1 MS Trio 1 Charging Hub features:
Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms trio 2 charging hub – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone in need of an all-in-one charging solution! After an easy installation process, the ms trio 2 holds your phone compatible with magsafe and charges it; it also has charging spaces that are compatible with airpods 3 and airpods pro and compatible with apple watch. The hub was designed to be a great complement to the chargers, making it as aesthetic as it is functional.
