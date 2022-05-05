ROCCAT’s Magma gaming keyboard has a transparent top for a unique look at low of $45

Amazon is offering the ROCCAT Magma Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $44.99 shipped. Down 25% from its normal going rate, today’s deal saves a total of $15 and marks a return to its all-time low. It’s also the first time we’ve seen it at this price in all of 2022. While most gaming keyboards are loud due to mechanical switches, ROCCAT went a different route here. With silent membrane keys, this keyboard is low-maintenance, durable, and doesn’t make a sound when gaming. On top of that, it sports ROCCAT’s AIMO RGB illumination, which shines through the transparent top case of the keyboard for a unique look. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Further upgrade your office when you put some of your savings toward picking up this leather desk pad. It offers a premium surface to place your peripherals on. It’s fairly large at 31.5×15.7 inches which should cover the majority of your desk. At $14 on Amazon, it’s also fairly low-cost too, especially for being leather.

Don’t forget that today you can save $310 on Skytech’s gaming desktop that’s down to a new all-time low. It features an RTX 3070 graphics card for playing your favorite games and is available right now for $1,690. After checking that out, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on desk upgrades.

ROCCAT Magma Gaming Keyboard features:

The ROCCAT Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard is ideal for RGBA enthusiasts with their sights on a competitive PC gaming keyboard. Its semi-transparent top plate presents a mesmerizing illumination display for the AIMO RGB lighting – customizable in 16.8 million colors through ROCCAT Swarm. Its high quality, silent membrane keys team up with ROCCAT Easy-Shift[+] technology for a doubling of your command power. A detachable palm rest and low maintenance design round out a keyboard that delivers gaming performance for an affordable price. We’re confident in the quality and longevity of our products. To ensure additional peace of mind we provide a 2-year limited manufacturer warranty.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!