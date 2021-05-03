FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ROCCAT’s Magma gaming keyboard features a semi-translucent RGB top at $60, more

ROCCAT is introducing two new keyboards aimed at gamers today with the membrane-based Magma and mechanical Pyro. Featuring fully illuminated AIMO RGB lighting, and pricing as low as $60, you’re bound to find an enjoyable experience offered here. Both models feature detachable palm rests, convenient media controls, and the ROCCAT Easy-Shift+ technology to allow you to easily assign a secondary function to frequently used keys. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the ROCCAT Magma and Pyro RGB gaming keyboards.

ROCCAT Magma delivers 5-xone RGB backlighting with semi-transparent top plate at just $60

Let’s start things off with the budget-focused ROCCAT Magma. This unique keyboard features a semi-transparent top plate, which is something that’s quite unique. We’re used to semi-transparent key caps, often called pudding caps, but seeing the actual top plate transparent is a new one for me.

This allows for additional customization that normal keyboards just don’t offer, and you’ll find that it features a five-zone, 109-LED, 16.8-million color RGBA backlighting function.

With a membrane-based switch system, you’ll enjoy a solid and responsive typing feel but without loud clicks. This can be a huge benefit to some if you work in an environment that isn’t welcoming of loud keyboards.

Take things to the next level with ROCCAT’s Pyro mechanical keyboard

However, for those who want a true mechanical feel, the ROCCAT Pyro is here to save the day. Featuring mechanical switches with a 2.0 mm actuation distance and a brushed aluminum top plate, this keyboard offers a more traditional styling and feel.

There’s AIMO RGB backlighting here to give you illumination behind the keys, and even a detachable palm rest for extra comfort when you’re in a longer gaming session. With a linear-feeling design, the keyboard will resemble Cherry MX Red switches that many have come to know and love.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for the ROCCAT Magma is $59.99 and the Pyro comes in at $99.99, with both slated to ship on May 30.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad to see companies focusing on the more budget-focused side of the spectrum instead of only on high-end peripherals. ROCCAT is really taking charge here after being bought by Turtle Beach, as the company announced budget-focused headsets last year with prices from $50, making them even more affordable than the keyboards released today.

Will you be picking up a Magma or Pyro from ROCCAT at the end of the month? Let us know in the comments below.

