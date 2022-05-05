Today’s best game deals: GTA V for Series X 50% off at $20, LEGO Star Wars Skywalker $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Series X for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 50% off and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Previous-generation versions are going for slightly more right now. Rockstar re-released its latest open-world GTA title for current-generation consoles back in March with 4K visuals, 60fps, HDR options, ray tracing, improved textures, faster loading, and additional content like Hao’s Special Works, among other things. If for some reason you haven’t already played this one or are just looking to land the upgraded version for the latest Xbox machine, now’s your chance to head back to San Andreas in 4K. Down below you’ll find deals on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Elden Ring, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Nintendo’s Big Brain Academy, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

***Best May the 4th deals still live on Star Wars games, apps, and more

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

