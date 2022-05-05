Today’s best game deals: GTA V for Series X 50% off at $20, LEGO Star Wars Skywalker $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Series X for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 50% off and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Previous-generation versions are going for slightly more right now. Rockstar re-released its latest open-world GTA title for current-generation consoles back in March with 4K visuals, 60fps, HDR options, ray tracing, improved textures, faster loading, and additional content like Hao’s Special Works, among other things. If for some reason you haven’t already played this one or are just looking to land the upgraded version for the latest Xbox machine, now’s your chance to head back to San Andreas in 4K. Down below you’ll find deals on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Elden Ring, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Nintendo’s Big Brain Academy, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Best May the 4th deals still live on Star Wars games, apps, and more
***Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure drops to $55 (Reg. $80)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo’s Big Brain Academy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 and Xbox $13 (Reg. $21+)
- Free PS5/Series X upgrade coming this year
- NBA 2K22 PSN from $9.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- Among Us eShop under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII (Original) eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- Spelunker Party! eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Owlboy eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Nintendo digital Square Enix sale from $3
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $22 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars KOTOR Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars KOTOR II Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- Resident Evil Village Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation PSN Castlevania sale from $5
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Octopath Traveller Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Great Ace Attorney Chronicles eShop $25 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Generations eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!