New Amazon low hits Anova’s app-controlled Sous Vide Cooker Pro at $187 ($212 off)

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $186.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $399, this is as much as $212 off and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. If you fancy yourself a proper pro-am chef in your home kitchen, this is one of the best models on the market with a particularly deep sale price. Not only can it support your average family-sized meals but with the ability to heat up to 100 liters of water and run for more hours than just about anyone needs it to, it can also handle large gatherings all summer long. Features include a stainless steel construction, IPX7 waterproofing, and remote control using the Anova app over Wi-Fi. Head below for more details. 

If the pro model is overkill for you even with the deep discount today, take a look at Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker. This one is more than capable of handling modest family meals and comes in at $129 shipped on Amazon right now. Easily one of the more solutions out there, it is a great option for “chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more.” 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker that is going for $80 in the ongoing Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day event. This model delivers a similar experience as the Nano Anova model above and is now selling for $50 less if you’re quick. This Instant Pot sale will shut its doors at any moment now and almost certainly at some point over the weekend ahead of mom’s big day. 

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro features:

  • Perfect results every time: never over or undercook your food again. The Anova precision cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova app to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone
  • What to cook: sous vide cooking s the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none

