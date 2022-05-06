Amazon takes extra 30% off Apple MagSafe chargers, iPhone 13 cases, more when you buy 2

Amazon is heading into the weekend by launching a new official Apple accessory sale. Right now when adding two items from this landing page to your cart, you’ll save 30% off one of them. Pricing drops at checkout. Including everything from the latest MagSafe accessories and official iPhone 13 series cases, you’ll also find already discounted items, gear for the Apple Watch, and so much more. Many of these official accessories will drop to some of the lowest prices yet period, or at the very least will be the best discounts of the year so far. Be sure to shop everything eligible right here, or just check out our top picks below.

As we noted above, today’s official Apple accessory sale at Amazon applies once you’d added any two of the following items to your cart. It doesn’t matter if it’s two of the same charger or a pair of case styles, the savings will be applied nonetheless. Though it’s worth pointing out that the 30% off will be applied to the lower cost item of the two. So if you’re looking to really maximize the savings, that’s worth keeping in mind.

Most of the items are sitting at their full retail price, though some are already seeing discounts which stack with the Amazon promotion. Here are all of our top picks:

While not directly included in the sale, Amazon is also discounting the Apple MagSafe Duo. Dropping in price for the first time in 2022, you’re now looking at the best discount in nearly half a year at $110.

Amazon Apple accessory promotion details:

Add 2 items from the products below to your Cart using the Add to Cart button or select See Options for specific product variations. When you’re done shopping, select Go to Cart. The offer will automatically be applied at checkout, if eligible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!