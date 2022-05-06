Apple’s MagSafe Duo is a now a bit more affordable with first drop of the year to $110

Amazon is now offering the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $110.49 shipped. Normally fetching $129, this is the very first discount of the year at over $18 off. On top of being a new 2022 low, this is also the best we’ve seen since back on Black Friday, as well. Bringing MagSafe into a 2-in-1 package that’s as convenient for a streamlined nightstand charging setup as it is for taking on-the-go, MagSafe Duo can refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at 15W speeds. There’s also a built-in Apple Watch charging puck which can pop out to charge your wearable in Nightstand mode. While compatibility with iPhone 13 Pro isn’t up to the usual execution we’d expect from Apple, MagSafe Duo will work with both the latest and previous-generation handsets. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

On the other hand, Apple’s standard official MagSafe charger provides a more affordable option for refueling your iPhone 13. This one won’t be able to offer Apple Watch support thanks to the more standard design, but will let you take advantage of the novel 15W charging speeds while only spending $39.

As the week comes to a close, all of the other best Apple deals are up for grabs in our relevant guide. One particular highlight this time around still has a rare discount live on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, which now delivers 7.5W charging to an iPad 13 at $90.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger features:

The MagSafe Duo charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods, and other Qi certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger, and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

