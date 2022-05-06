InnoGear’s mini Essential Oil Diffuser with mood lighting now starts from $12 (25% off)

InnoGear (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Essential Oil Diffuser from $12.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, it more typically sells in the $16 or more range and is now within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in over year on Amazon. You’ll also find the wood colorways starting from $15.29 Prime shipped. Ready to fill your space with aromatic essential oils, this palm-sized solution doesn’t take up much space and delivers a pair of misting modes (intermittent or continuous). It also packs in some mood lighting with eight different color options with dim and bright settings. More details below.

This extremely popular 6-pack of Lagunamoon essential oils is currently marked down to under $9 Prime shipped on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. It comes with lavender, eucalyptus, lemongrass, orange, peppermint and tea tree to start your aromatherapy journey alongside the InnoGear diffuser above.

Speaking of enhancing your environment, this morning saw a wide-ranging sale go live on the HomeKit Eve smart home gear including its air quality monitor, cameras, light strip, and much more. The deals start from $40 shipped, much of which features Thread support, and you can browse through everything in today’s roundup right here. Hit up our smart home hub for additional intelligent household upgrades including color bulbs, lighting kits, and more.

InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser features:

Compact Size for Space-saving: Without occupying much space, you can easily place this palm sized aromatherapy diffuser on your desk, countertop, or pack in carry-on while on the go.

2 Misting Modes: You can set the deffusor to intermittent mist (6-8 hrs working time) that diffuser mists and pauses every 30s, it goes for almost the whole night; Or set it to continuous mist (3-4 hrs working time) that keep misting until water runs out, it creates an instant fragrance in your room.

PP Material and Cool Mist: Using PP material, this diffuser disperses a comfortable stream of room-temperature mist, which provides ideal coverage for small or medium sized room.

