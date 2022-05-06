LEGO’s new 1,100-piece Vespa returns to low of $90 alongside other rare discounts

Heading into the weekend, Zavvi is launching a new LEGO sale with some rare discounts attached to all-new kits for the first time and more. Shipping is free across the board. An easy top pick this time around is offering up a discount on the new LEGO Vespa 125 Scooter at $89.99 with code VESPA at checkout. Normally fetching $100, this is the very first price cut since launching back at the beginning of the month and is a new all-time low. Arriving as the latest Creator Expert vehicle, the new Vespa 125 stacks up to 1,106 pieces and sports a fresh blue color scheme. It celebrates the 75th anniversary of the iconic ride and delivers on the authenticity with plenty of details like an engine, working steering, fold-out kickstand, and tons of accessories. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. There’s also a host of other rare LEGO deals up for grabs down below.

In case you missed it from the May the 4th sale earlier in the week, Zavvi is still offering a Star Wars flash sale packed with rare markdowns on some of the larger and more display-worthy sets. Everything is down to the best prices of the year and ships free when item specific codes are applied at checkout. Leading the way is the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for $699.99 with code FALCON4. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at a new 2022 low that’s $20 under our previous mention and a rare chance to save on one of the largest LEGO Star Wars creations to date on sale that’s been out of stock for quite some time otherwise. It’s only the second price cut of the year and within $20 of the best price as of the last 6 months.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaque, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon.

LEGO Vespa 125 features:

An Italian style icon. A symbol of freedom. A tribute to La Dolce Vita. The Vespa Piaggio is all of these and more. Now you can build and display your own model version – dive into a mindful building project packed with style with this LEGO Vespa 125 (10298) scooter model set for adults. To celebrate Vespa’s 75th anniversary, the LEGO designers have worked closely with the lifestyle brand to recreate this stunning model in an immersive build, especially for adults.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!