LEGO debuts new 1,100-piece Creator Expect Vespa 125 ahead of March 1 launch

Today, the LEGO Group is officially showcasing its latest Creator Expert model. Joining a collection of other kits next month, the new Vespa 125 stacks up to over 1,100 pieces and arrives with a slick blue color scheme. Arriving just in time for Vespa’s 75th anniversary, you can get all of the details on the new LEGO Creator Expert kit down below.

LEGO launches new Creator Expect Vespa 125

In what has been one of the worst kept secrets from the LEGO Group in quite some time, we’re finally getting an official first look at the latest Creator Expert vehicle. It has been floating around for quite awhile that builders would soon be able to assemble a classic Vespa scooter, and now the new kit is finally here.

Stacking up to 1,106 pieces, the kit draws inspiration from the classic 1960s version of the iconic ride in celebration of Vespa’s 75th anniversary. The entire model is decked out in a light blue color scheme that is oh so fitting for the retro vehicle, with plenty of authentic details making their way into the kit. Alongside a brick-built engine, there’s working steering and a fold-out kickstand.

Though my favorite part has to be that the LEGO Group is keeping up its usual Creator Expert tradition of including some fitting accessories with the Vespa. This time around, there is a helmet that’s every bit as classic in the design department as the actual scooter, as well as a flower vase that rests in the basket on the back.

All of those bricks go towards the over 13-inch long model which stands 8.5 inches tall. Those dimensions unfortunately mean that the build is much larger than we’ve seen from previous Creator Expert kits in the past. So while it should fit in quite well with all of the other classic cars and vehicles in your collection from the looks department, it won’t quite be the same scale.

Arriving on March 1, the new LEGO Vespa 125 will enter with a $99.99 price tag. This is just the latest in new kits launching come next week.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even if the build isn’t quite on the same scale as previous Creator Expect vehicles, I am a huge fan of this kit. The Vespa is an awesome model in its own right, but after seeing Pixar’s Luca last year, I can’t help but love we’re getting the iconic scooter in brick-built form. Sure Silenzio Bruno isn’t written on the box, but the spirit is certainly there.

This set is going to go perfectly with the Creator Expert Fiat from back in 2020, not to mention the refreshed one from 2021. Whether you’re planning to pick this one up as an addition to your collection or as your first Creator Expert set, there is plenty to like from the looks of today’s unveil. We’ll be picking up this set once it launches next week, so stay tuned for a review in the near future.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Boba Fett’s Throne Room: $99.99 | Releases March 1

Mandalorian Helmet: $59.99 | Releases March 1

Luke Skywalker X-Wing Pilot Helmet: $59.99 | Releases March 1

Dark Trooper Helmet: $59.99 | Releases March 1

Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter: $59.99 | Launches June 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!