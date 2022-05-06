Lenovo’s C13 Yoga 2-in-1 Enterprise Chromebook reaches new low price at $859

Amazon is offering the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Ryzen 7/16GB/256GB for $858.82 shipped. Normally listed between $961 and $1,099, this up to 22% discount marks a new all-time low price that we’ve seen. Compared to some of the Chromebooks out there, this is one of the higher specification models you can get. This is because it is an enterprise device. The normal C13 Chromebook starts at $349. A Ryzen 7 3700C processor and 16GB of system memory mean you should have no issues running any school or work-related program. Chrome OS is designed for today’s online environment and features protections from viruses and malware. The Chromebook can act as a laptop or a tablet with its touchscreen and 360-degree hinge. A built-in fingerprint reader is also a benefit. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the Samsung Chromebook 4 N4020/4GB/32GB for $159. The specifications of this Chromebook are lower overall but the Samsung device is still capable of basic school and office work. The screen size is smaller on the Samsung Chromebook and is not a touchscreen. All of these lesser features are sacrifices you make when saving some cash, but it may be worth it if the laptop meets your needs.

Be sure to check out our roundup of today’s best console video game deals headlined by The Last Of Us Part II at $10. If you need more portable storage, you can save on the SanDisk 1 and 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive from $133. They connect to your devices over USB-C and can see speeds upwards of 1,050MB/s.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook features:

Chromebook Enterprise devices combine the end user benefits of Chrome OS with the business capabilities of Chrome Enterprise Upgrade offering IT simple management, fast deployment, proactive security, apps for every worker, and a smart and eco-friendly investment

With its 360-degree hinge and touch screen, this convertible laptop quickly moves between four unique modes: laptop, tablet, tent, and stand; this durable device withstands bumps, drops, shocks, scrapes, dust, direct impact, and spills

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise delivers exceptional performance with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!