SanDisk’s 1 and 2TB Extreme Portable SSDs down at the best price in months from $133

We have spotted some notable offers on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drives. These are some of thievery options out there with the 1TB model now going for the lowest price we have tracked in nearly 6 months via Amazon at $132.99 shipped. Carrying a regular price of $240 at Best Buy and B&H where it is now matched, it has been going for between $135 and $140 at Amazon lately and is now at the best price we can find. The 2TB model that regularly fetches as much as $350 at Best Buy has dipped down to $227.99 shipped at Amazon where it has most recently been selling in the $240 range. Head below for more details on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme SSDs.

SanDisk’s V2 portable SSDs are some of the best in the game, delivering up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates with USB-C connectivity and compatibility with USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear. Featuring a metal chassis, they are also wrapped in a sort of rubberized shell to protect them from the elements alongside a handy carabiner clip loophole in the top right corner. Hit up our hands-on review of the pro model if you’re looking to take it up a notch though.

Speaking of portable solid-state storage, Samsung just unleashed its latest offering with the T7 Shield. Comparable in specs to the SanDisk models above, we had a chance to go hands-on with them ahead of release and were more than pleased with the experience. Fortunately the 1TB and 2TB drives are now already marked down from $135 shipped. While that’s slightly above the deals above, they did just hit the market in the last week or so.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind

