Today’s best game deals: Last of Us 2 $10, Dying Light 2 $45, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $48, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Last of Us Part II at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at $10 on Best Buy’s eBay storefront. Regularly up to $40 on Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked there and a perfect time to land a physical copy if you haven’t yet. Whether you were invested in the first title of the series (it is often on sale as well) or not, this is an emotional journey with gorgeous visuals and action-packed mix of both stealth and combat gameplay. Players “set out on Ellie’s journey, taking her from the peaceful mountains and forests of Jackson to the lush, overgrown ruins of greater Seattle,” with about as much tense and desperate action-survival moments as you could ask for. Down below you’ll find deals on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Control Ultimate Edition, Psychonauts 2, Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Series X, Elden Ring, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

