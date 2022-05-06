Today’s best game deals: Last of Us 2 $10, Dying Light 2 $45, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $48, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Last of Us Part II at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at $10 on Best Buy’s eBay storefront. Regularly up to $40 on Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked there and a perfect time to land a physical copy if you haven’t yet. Whether you were invested in the first title of the series (it is often on sale as well) or not, this is an emotional journey with gorgeous visuals and action-packed mix of both stealth and combat gameplay. Players “set out on Ellie’s journey, taking her from the peaceful mountains and forests of Jackson to the lush, overgrown ruins of greater Seattle,” with about as much tense and desperate action-survival moments as you could ask for. Down below you’ll find deals on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Control Ultimate Edition, Psychonauts 2, Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Series X, Elden Ring, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure drops to $55 (Reg. $80)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Xbox $48 (Reg. $60)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Series X $20 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation PSN Weekend Sale starting from $9
- Warner Bros. eShop sale from $3
- Bandai Namco eShop sale from $1
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo’s Big Brain Academy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 and Xbox $13 (Reg. $21+)
- Free PS5/Series X upgrade coming this year
- NBA 2K22 PSN from $9.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- Among Us eShop under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII (Original) eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- Spelunker Party! eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Owlboy eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Nintendo digital Square Enix sale from $3
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $22 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- Resident Evil Village Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveller Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Great Ace Attorney Chronicles eShop $25 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Generations eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!