Upgrade to a 28-inch IPS 4K 144Hz gaming monitor from MSI at its new low with $112 off

Jared Locke -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsMSI
New Low $588

Amazon is currently offering the MSI Optix 4K 144Hz 28-inch IPS Gaming Monitor for $587.99 shipped. Normally going for $700, this 16% discount, or $112 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen and is one of the first substantial discounts. The Optix series of gaming monitors are designed specifically for eSports. The 1ms GTG response time paired with the 144Hz refresh rate means you will have the least amount of restraints while competing. NVIDIA G-SYNC support means you also won’t have tearing which can impact your gaming experience. MSI has also included support for HDR400 which means the colors and contrast of games and content will pop. The RGB accent lighting on the backside of the monitor will make this one stand out among the rest. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the ASUS TUF 4K 28-inch 60Hz IPS Gaming Monitor for $329. The biggest sacrifice you make here is in refresh rate. When it comes to gaming monitors, 60Hz is starting to be less and less useful. You do have AMD FreeSync/ VESA Adaptive-Sync support so you won’t experience tearing during games. HDR10 support will improve the colors and contrast, and the monitor allows you to select different HDR modes. Either monitor will provide a great gaming experience, but the MSI Optix will be more enjoyable with its higher refresh rate.

Be sure to check out this other deal on an MSI Optix Gaming Monitor running at 1080p and 240Hz for $280. This is also a new all-time low and has many similar features to the featured monitor here as they are in the same series.

MSI Optix 28-inch 4K 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor features:

  • 4K High Resolution at 144Hz high refresh rate.
  • Rapid IPS – Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness
  • HDR400 provide a display with the most realistic colors.
  • Gaming OSD App – Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
MSI

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Save 17% on MSI's OPTIX IPS Gaming Monitor at $280
AOC teams up with Porsche on new Mini LED 144Hz monitor...
CORSAIR’s HS75 wireless gaming headset is made fo...
Philips Momentum 32-inch 4K 144Hz Monitor review: What ...
Kobalt’s 40V string trimmer will become a go-to yard ...
Save $70 on the Genshin Impact Razer Iskur X Chair
Cricut EasyPress 3 and Hat Press Review: App-guided aut...
HORI’s ‘ultra-responsive’ D-Pad Switc...
Load more...
Show More Comments