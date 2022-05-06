Upgrade to a 28-inch IPS 4K 144Hz gaming monitor from MSI at its new low with $112 off

Amazon is currently offering the MSI Optix 4K 144Hz 28-inch IPS Gaming Monitor for $587.99 shipped. Normally going for $700, this 16% discount, or $112 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen and is one of the first substantial discounts. The Optix series of gaming monitors are designed specifically for eSports. The 1ms GTG response time paired with the 144Hz refresh rate means you will have the least amount of restraints while competing. NVIDIA G-SYNC support means you also won’t have tearing which can impact your gaming experience. MSI has also included support for HDR400 which means the colors and contrast of games and content will pop. The RGB accent lighting on the backside of the monitor will make this one stand out among the rest. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the ASUS TUF 4K 28-inch 60Hz IPS Gaming Monitor for $329. The biggest sacrifice you make here is in refresh rate. When it comes to gaming monitors, 60Hz is starting to be less and less useful. You do have AMD FreeSync/ VESA Adaptive-Sync support so you won’t experience tearing during games. HDR10 support will improve the colors and contrast, and the monitor allows you to select different HDR modes. Either monitor will provide a great gaming experience, but the MSI Optix will be more enjoyable with its higher refresh rate.

Be sure to check out this other deal on an MSI Optix Gaming Monitor running at 1080p and 240Hz for $280. This is also a new all-time low and has many similar features to the featured monitor here as they are in the same series.

MSI Optix 28-inch 4K 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor features:

4K High Resolution at 144Hz high refresh rate.

Rapid IPS – Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness

HDR400 provide a display with the most realistic colors.

Gaming OSD App – Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game

