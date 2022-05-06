SteelSeries’ Premiere Gaming Bundle includes a mouse, keyboard, headset, more for $90

Today only, Woot is offering the SteelSeries Premiere Gaming Bundle for $89.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon is offering the same kit for $121. Designed to be an all-in-one kit for your gaming setup, today’s deal delivers a headset, keyboard, mouse, and mousepad in one fell swoop. Let’s start out with the Arctis 1 headset, which sports a 3.5mm headphone jack to work with just about any device. Then, we have the Apex 3 keyboard and Rival 3 mouse, which pair perfectly with SteelSeries’ software to offer RGB illumination and customization. Plus, the QcK mousepad offers micro-woven cloth for “maximum control” while remaining washable. Keep reading for more.

You should check out the Havit RGB Headphone Stand that’s available at Amazon for $26. It’ll be the perfect place to hang your new headphones and even has a built-in USB hub for your peripherals as well as 3.5mm support for the headset. Plus, it’s RGB, which makes it the perfect pair with the rest of your gaming headset.

Don’t forget that right now you can pick up the 28-inch IPS 4K 144Hz MSI gaming monitor while it’s on sale for a new low of $112 off. This makes the premium display $588, which is a fairly good price for a 4K 144Hz display. After checking that out, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

SteelSeries Premiere Gaming Bundle features:

This all-in-one bundle includes an Arctis 1 headset, Apex 3 keyboard, Rival 3 mouse, and QcK mousepad.

Arctis 1 Headset has the signature soundscape of the award-winning Arctis line and is made for all gaming platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch

Apex 3 Keyboard is water resistant and has 10-zone RGB illumination

Rival 3 Mouse is hyper durable and guaranteed to feel crisp from the first click to the last

QcK Mousepad is made with micro-woven cloth for maximum control and is washable

