Pick up some 2-way Retevis radios for organizing your summer events from $33.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Retevis Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its Two-Way FRS Radios from $33.50. You can grab the Retevis RT22S Two-Way Radio 10-pack with earpieces for $143.67 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this radio pack. The RT22S features a 1,000mAh battery that is stated to last upwards of 10 hours on a single charge. These radios can use 22 different channels, with some having longer ranges. A ring of lights will illuminate while receiving signals and a display will show the current channel. Included with these radios are earpieces made with acoustic tubes and push-to-talk microphones. The RT22S is perfect for businesses, restaurants, and even more. Keep reading for more Retevis deals.

Retevis Radio deals:

After you finish checking out these deals on 2-way radios, be sure to stick around and take a look at today’s other Gold Box Deals. You can grab an ILIFE V80 Wi-Fi robot vacuum at $170. This vacuum generates up to 2000Pa of suction and uses gyro navigation. There are also deals on magazine subscriptions headlined by a 1-year National Geographic subscription for $19.

Retevis RT22S 2-Way Radio features:

RT22S walkie talkies with crystal sound quality can ensure clear and smooth communication even in noisy outdoor environments, transmitting through blocks and the sound still undistorted. RT22S radios can reach long range on 1-7 and 15-22 channel,8-14 channels can reach medium distance and save power.

