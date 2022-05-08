ASUS Chromebook CM3 with detachable keyboard hits new 2022 low at $300 (Save $70)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonChromebookAsus
Reg. $370 $300

Amazon now offers the ASUS Chromebook CM3 Detachable for $299.99 shipped. Down from $370, this is marking the best price of the year at a total of $70 off while beating our previous mention by $20. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

If you’re looking for something a bit more capable in the Chrome OS world, Lenovo’s C13 Yoga 2-in-1 Enterprise Chromebook is seeing a rare discount courtesy of Amazon. Now dropping in price by $240, this is a new all-time low.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features:

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a solid Mineral Grey aluminum unibody chassis that is finished with delicate matte black diamond-cut edges, and the 7.9 mm ultra-thin design and stain-repellent cover make it a stylish, durable companion for work, play or study. Featuring a stylus quickly and automatically charges when garaged, keeping it ready for use and providing a safe place to store it. The stylus enables quick, precise movements for unleashing your creativity and productivity: take notes, sketch or jot down the idea whenever ideas strike.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

Asus

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

HP Chromebook 11 x2 with detachable keyboard sees $300 ...
Save 27% on the Seagate FireCuda 8TB Game Drive Hub
HYPER’s 11-in-1 metal 4K HDMI USB-C hub with lega...
ROCCAT’s Magma gaming keyboard has a transparent ...
Pick up SwitchBot smart home gear from $11, today only
Kindle Bookclub eBook Reads Gold Box from $1
Latest Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote hits best...
Mother’s Day: treat your mom with a $100 Restaurant.c...
Load more...
Show More Comments