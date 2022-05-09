Anker’s aluminum PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub drops to $48 (Save 20%), more from $30

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $47.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while marking only the second discount to date. This is also $2 under our previous mention from back in January and a new all-time low. Anker’s PowerExpand USB-C hub sports a more premium design than many of the more affordable options on the market thanks to an aluminum enclosure with braided nylon cable. This hub is also backed by high-end features to boot, with a 4K 60Hz HDMI output leading the way on its 6-port design. There’s also a pair of 10Gb/s USB-A slots to go alongside an SD card reader and 3.5mm audio port. Then there’s a USB-C input with 85W power delivery for enabling a 1-cable setup. Head below for more.

If you don’t need quite as premium of a docking station for your Mac, Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub enters with a $29.74 sale price right now, too. Courtesy of Amazon, this alternative is marked down from $35 and sitting at the best price of the year. This one may trade in the alumium shell and nylon cord, but sports a 7-port design instead. Its 4K HDMI ouput is limited to 30Hz and the dual USB-A slots cap out at 5Gb/s transfers, but otherwise there’s a pair of SD card readers and two USB-C slots to round out the package.

As for what Anker’s latest USB-C hub has to offer, earlier in the year we saw its faux leather-wrapped model launch with an 8-in-1 design and even more premium feature set than either of the models above. You can get all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Expand just one of your laptop’s ports with the addition of a USB-C Power Delivery input port, 2 USB-A data ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Transfer movies, photos, and music at speeds of up to 10 Gbps via the USB-A data ports. Also features an SD card slot to easily transfer files to and from a wide variety of SD card formats at up to 312 MB/s. Connect a 100W wall charger to the Power Delivery input port to provide high-speed pass-through charging to your laptop.

