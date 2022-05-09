Anker’s aluminum PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub drops to $48 (Save 20%), more from $30

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessoriesAnker
Save 20% From $30

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $47.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while marking only the second discount to date. This is also $2 under our previous mention from back in January and a new all-time low. Anker’s PowerExpand USB-C hub sports a more premium design than many of the more affordable options on the market thanks to an aluminum enclosure with braided nylon cable. This hub is also backed by high-end features to boot, with a 4K 60Hz HDMI output leading the way on its 6-port design. There’s also a pair of 10Gb/s USB-A slots to go alongside an SD card reader and 3.5mm audio port. Then there’s a USB-C input with 85W power delivery for enabling a 1-cable setup. Head below for more.

If you don’t need quite as premium of a docking station for your Mac, Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub enters with a $29.74 sale price right now, too. Courtesy of Amazon, this alternative is marked down from $35 and sitting at the best price of the year. This one may trade in the alumium shell and nylon cord, but sports a 7-port design instead. Its 4K HDMI ouput is limited to 30Hz and the dual USB-A slots cap out at 5Gb/s transfers, but otherwise there’s a pair of SD card readers and two USB-C slots to round out the package.

As for what Anker’s latest USB-C hub has to offer, earlier in the year we saw its faux leather-wrapped model launch with an 8-in-1 design and even more premium feature set than either of the models above. You can get all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Expand just one of your laptop’s ports with the addition of a USB-C Power Delivery input port, 2 USB-A data ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Transfer movies, photos, and music at speeds of up to 10 Gbps via the USB-A data ports. Also features an SD card slot to easily transfer files to and from a wide variety of SD card formats at up to 312 MB/s. Connect a 100W wall charger to the Power Delivery input port to provide high-speed pass-through charging to your laptop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Anker

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: elago 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging H...
HP Chromebook 11 x2 with detachable keyboard sees $300 ...
Tested: Satechi’s new Pro Hub Max delivers ample ...
KeySmart tools from $7: Key organizer $14.50, Max model...
Metal smartphone and MacBook stands from $8.50: Nulaxy ...
9to5Toys Daily: May 9, 2022 – Latest Apple TV 4K $150...
Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Mic at one of its best price...
UGREEN’s new 200W Nexode USB-C GaN Charger is its...
Load more...
Show More Comments