Light up the outside of your home with Govee’s smart flood lights at 2022 low of $70 (Save 30%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its 4-pack of RGBIC LED Smart Flood Lights for $69.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $100, this 30% discount marks a new 2022 low price as well as being the second-lowest price we’ve tracked. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, you will be able to control these flood lights with the Govee Home app or Alexa and Assistant. There are 28 pre-made scenes that can be set and a DIY mode within the app allows you to make your own scenes. The IP66 rating means it can withstand the elements for outdoor mounting. Keep reading for more.

If you’re interested in these flood lights, then you might also be interested in the Govee Outdoor Ground Smart RGBIC Pathway Lights at $44.50 with the on-page coupon clipped. This string of 15 lights can also be connected to Wi-Fi or over Bluetooth for controlling with Alexa and Assistant or Govee Home app. These lights come with 43 pre-made scenes you can choose from and still retain the DIY mode for creating your own. If you get both of these lights, you can group them for synchronized lighting effects. The IP67 rating means they can easily withstand the elements.

Be sure to check out our smart home hub for all the latest deals and product releases. For example, the Aqara G3 HomeKit Secure Video Camera is now at $90. This is matching the all-time low for this just-released camera and will integrate nicely with Apple HomeKit.

Govee Smart RGBIC LED Flood Light 4-pack features:

Control Your Way: Smart app control via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth allows you to control your flood lights outdoor wherever you are at any time. These outdoor flood lights are also compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free voice control.

Be in Tune On Your Time: Brighten up any outdoor party with these animated RGBIC flood lights. The integrated high sensitivity mic will effortlessly sync with your audio. You can also set timers to automatically turn your floodlights on and off.

Tough Against the Elements: With an IP66 Waterproof rating, the flood lights are protected against harsh elements. The Wi-Fi flood lights can endure scorching summers or harsh winters. Please be advised that the power adapter is not waterproof.

