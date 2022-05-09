Save 50% on official Apple iPhone 13 series cases, MagSafe wallets, more from $25

Verizon is currently taking 50% off iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases and accessories starting at $25 shipped. Leading the way is the iPhone 13 Pro Leather MagSafe Case at $29.99 in select styles. Down from $59, this is matching the all-time low for only the third time and marks the best we’ve seen in over 2 months. For comparison, Amazon has them listed at $42 right now. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Head below for more.

Before we get to the other MagSafe cases for Apple’s iPhone 13 series, another one of the highlights in the sale worth diving into first is the official Leather Wallet. While not the just-announced models with Apple Find My integration, this first-party accessory is down to $29.99 from its usual $59 price tag to mark the best price of the year. It sports much of the same features otherwise for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 owners. The specially tanned and finished European leather build pairs with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device, and can hold two different IDs or bank cards in place. Get a closer look in our hands-on review

iPhone 13 Pro cases:

iPhone 13 mini cases:

As all of the week’s best Apple deals begin trickling in, one particular highlight this time around still has Amazon taking 30% off a selection of official Apple accessories including everything from Apple Watch bands to a wider selection of iPhone 13 cases and much more.

Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!