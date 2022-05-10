Get the Android 11-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 bundled with the Precision Pen 2 at $200

Right now you can save on the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 128GB Tablet with the Precision Pen 2 bundled at $199.99 shipped from Best Buy’s official eBay storefront and the official site directly. Normally going for $370, this 45% discount, or $170 in savings, marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this tablet. The Yoga Tab 11 currently goes for $275 from Lenovo directly. This tablet runs Android 11 with a 2K display with Dolby Vision support. The 128GB of built-in storage can be expanded further by up to 512GB with a microSD card. The octa-core processor will be capable of running pretty much any app without issue for a good content consumption experience. This bundle comes with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 for taking notes and drawing. Check out our launch coverage for more information about this tablet.

If you want to save some cash on an Android tablet, check out the Samsung Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch 32GB at $130. This tablet runs Android 11 as well with only 32GB of internal storage. While it is significantly lower than the Yoga Tab 11, it can be expanded by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the perfect tablet for families that want to have an entertainment device for their kids.

Be sure to check out today’s roundup of Smartphone Accessories deals from $8 which is headlined by the all-new 65W USB GaN III Power Strip Charger for $48. Anker has kicked off its latest sale on its Amazon storefront with discounts starting at $11 and covering iPhone and Android essentials. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is seeing its very first discount at $50 off and features support for Thunderbolt 4.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 126GB w/ Precision Pen 2 features:

Recreate cinema everywhere you go on the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11. Start with the stunning 2K display with Dolby Vision. Add in quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos moving audio tuned by Lenovo Premium Audio. It’s cinema styled for smaller spaces.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!