Anker discounts MagSafe chargers, USB-C GaN adapters, more from $11 in latest sale

Anker is kicking off its latest sale today courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. This time around all of the discounts start at $11 and cover everything from iPhone and Android essentials to power strips and Soundcore speakers. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker MagGo 8-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at $84.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $100, today’s offer is only the third notable discount to date, the second-best, and $15 off. Packing eight different ways to refuel gear in your everyday carry or Apple setup into a spherical design, this power station’s most notable trick is the 7.5W MagSafe mount on the top. Then there’s 65W USB-C power delivery to go alongside a pair of AC outlets and more. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what to expect. Head below for more.

Smartphone essentials:

Power Strips:

Soundcore Speakers:

Snap your iPhone 12 magnetically into place to enjoy safe and effortless wireless charging. A built-in magnetic charging pad, 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 3 AC outlets make powering up your entire desktop a breeze. With all the ports on the back of the charging station, you can direct messy cables behind your desk while keeping the clean and tidy magnetic charging pad facing forward. Connect to either USB-C port to give your laptop a 65W charge, power up tablets at high speed, or charge your iPhone 12 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

