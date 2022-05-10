ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 sees very first discount with Thunderbolt 4 ports at $50 off

Amazon now offers the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Core i3 for $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, this is the very first discount since launching back in August and a new all-time low of $50 off. Delivering the signature 2-in-1 that the ASUS Chromebook Flip lineup is known for, its new CX5 arrives with a refreshed 14-inch 1080 NanoEdge touchscreen display. Powered by the 2.5GHz processor, there’s 128GB of onboard storage to go alongside the 8GB of RAM. Not to mention Wi-Fi 6, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and even a microSD card slot. All of that comes packed into the premium case with backlit keyboard with an integrated stylus rounding out the 360-degree hinge design. Our launch coverage has a bit of additional insight, as well.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest for getting work done, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is a more affordable option for bringing home much of the same 2-in-1 form-factor, just with some sacrifies. There’s still a 14-inch touchscreen NanoEdge display, just without the bundled stylus nor the more capable i3 processor. You’ll still be rocking a backlit keyboard, though the Thunderbolt 4 I/O noted above drops down to standard USB-A and USB-C on this model. That means you can make out for just $370, which is much less than the lead deal.

Elsewhere in the world of Chrome OS machines, this week started off with an equally-notable, yet more affordable discount on the ASUS Chromebook CM3. This one sports a detachable keyboard and is now sitting at the best price of the year at $300, following the $70 discount. That’s of course on top of Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook that’s sitting at $173.50, as well.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 features:

Powered by the Intel Core i3-1110G4 Processor 2.5 GHz (6M Cache, up to 3.9 GHz, 2 cores)
128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0. 14-inch Touchscreen Full HD 1920×1080 NanoEdge Display with Garaged USI Stylus. A durable 360 degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode. 2x Thunderbolt 4 supports display & power delivery, 1x USB, and more.

