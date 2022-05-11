Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System falls to new 2022 low at $170, more from $85

Amazon currently offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $169.98 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to a new 2022 low and is also only the second discount of the year. This is $9 below our previous mention and the best since Black Friday. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with less coverage also stand to save even more cash, as Amazon is discounting the single node Google Wifi package to $84.99. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag and marking the second-best price of the year. While the value might not be quite as good, there’s a steeper discount attached as well as the same 1.2Gb/s speeds and much of the same features noted above at a more entry-level price point. The only real downsides are that you’re stepping down to 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

As far as other discounts from Google go, we’re still tracking new all-time lows on its official Pixel 6 Pro cases at $24. These are down from $30 and cover your flagship Android handset in a unique translucent design made of 30% post-consumer recycled material.

Google Wifi 2020 Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

