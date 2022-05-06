Official Google Pixel 6 Pro Cases fall to new Amazon lows at $24 (Reg. $29)

Amazon is now offering official Google Pixel 6 Pro Cases for $24.17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $29 price tag, this is a new all-time low and $3 under our previous mention. As one of the first discounts to date overall, we’ve only seen it marked down at the retailer twice before. Google’s official Pixel 6 Pro cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll find additional information over in our launch coverage, and then head below for more.

If you can live without one of Google’s own in-house cases protecting your new Pixel 6 Pro, one of our go-to alternatives will let you make out with a more affordable cover. The always popular Spigen Liquid Air Armor case sells for $16 at Amazon right now, and covers your Google handset in a textured design for some added grip.

As for other ways to refresh your handset, be it the Pixel 6 Pro or some other device, our smartphone accessories guide is packed with all of the week’s best deals as we head into the weekend. Ranging from chargers and power stations to cords, cases, and more, you’ll want to check out everything up for grabs right here.

Official Google Pixel 6 Pro Case features:

The Pixel 6 Pro Case highlights the phone’s design while keeping it protected – all at a great price. The dual-layer shock-absorbing case with raised edges helps protect your Pixel from scratches and drops. A range of colors complement your phone’s beautiful design. With different color combos, your case and phone will stand out while fitting in. Built with over 30% post-consumer recycled material, the case is a mindful addition to your phone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!