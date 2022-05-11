Bring Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini to your setup at an all-time low of $570 (Save $129)

Following up yesterday’s M1 iMac sale, Amazon is now discounting the even more compact desktop Apple Silicon machine. Right now you can score the latest M1 Mac mini 256GB for $569.99 shipped. with the price dropping once added to your cart. Returning to the all-time low for one of the first times, this is down from the usual $699 price tag to deliver $129 in savings while also matching our previous mention.

Bringing Apple’s new M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

An easy recommendation for pairing with your new Mac mini would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

Though if you’d rather adopt an all-in-one machine to your workstation, Apple’s latest M1 iMac packs much of the same performance as the lead deal in a different form-factor. Now down to new Amazon lows at up to $199 off, various configurations are on sale from $1,150 with a 24-inch Retina display in tow.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!