New 24-inch M1 iMac all-time lows start from $1,150 at Amazon with up to $199 off

Amazon now offers the entry-level Apple 24-inch M1 iMac 256GB for $1,149.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $1,299, today’s offer is marking a new Amazon all-time low at $149 off in total. This is also $49 under our previous mention to mark that best price yet. There are also some higher-end models with up to $199 in savings attached, like the 8-core 512GB configuration at a new low of $1,599.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As far as M1 iMac accessories go, I just recently tried out the new and improved Backpack Shelf in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Walking away as impressed as we always do with Twelve South’s gear, this add-on will let you tidy up your workstation thanks to an aluminum shelf that clips right onto the M1 iMac’s stand. Perfect for stowing away hard drives, Thunderbolt docks, and more, this is an easy recommendation to start out your new Apple Silicon setup on the right foot.

This week’s other best Apple deals are beginning to pour in as we check out the best price of the year on the latest Apple TV 4K at $150, all-new Siri Remote and $29 in savings in tow. That’s alongside these ongoing Apple Watch Nike+ edition price cuts, which are offering all-time lows on both Series 7 and Series 6 wearables.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

