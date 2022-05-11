Pick up renewed NETGEAR cable modem and Wi-Fi router combos at new lows from $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of refurbished NETGEAR Cable Modems with all seeing new low prices. The NETGEAR Nighthawk CM2100 Cable Modem can be had for $89.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Going for $185 in new condition, you will be saving 51% off what you could be spending. These refurbished cable modems include a 90-day Amazon renewed warranty. NETGEAR states that this modem will be compatible with all major cable internet service providers with speeds upwards of 2Gb/s. It should be noted that this is only a cable modem, you will need a router or access point to get Wi-Fi. Buying your own cable modem will save you money in the long term by dropping the monthly rental of the modem from your ISP. There are four Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting TVs, desktops, and other hard-wired devices. Be sure to keep reading for other NETGEAR cable modem/router combos.

More NETGEAR deals:

After you finish checking out these NETGEAR Cable Modem/Wi-Fi Router deals, be sure to stick around and take a look at Google’s refreshed Wi-Fi Mesh System at its new 2022 low of $170. This can cover 4,500-square feet while providing speeds upwards of 1.2Gb/s. You can also save on the ASUS ROG Rapture Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router at $500. This router was one of the first to support the new Wi-Fi 6E standard in the consumer space and can give you speeds upwards of 11,000Mb/s. The newly available 6GHz spectrum is a fairly unused space of frequency meaning little congestion.

NETGEAR Nighthawk CM1200 Cable Modem features:

Compatible with all major cable internet providers: Including certification by Xfinity by Comcast, COX, and Spectrum. NOT compatible with Verizon, AT&T, CenturyLink, DSL providers, DirecTV, DISH and any bundled voice service.

Built for ultimate speed: best for cable provider plans up to 2 gigabits speed.

Versatile connections: 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports give you fast wired connections to your computer, separate WiFi router, printer, game box, and other devices.

Multi-gig Ethernet: Link aggregation combines two 1G ports into one 2G port for faster wired Ethernet speed.

