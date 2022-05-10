ASUS’ first Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router sees first price drop with $50 in savings

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Rapture Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router for $499.99 shipped. Normally going for $550, this 9% discount, or $50 in savings, marks a new all-time low price and is the first substantial discount we’ve seen for this router. This ASUS router was one of the first to support the new Wi-Fi 6E standard. The main difference between Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E is the availability of the 6GHz spectrum. This barely used frequency range can allow for speeds upwards of 11,000Mb/s. The 2.5 Gigabit WAN port will mean you can fully utilize the full extent of the speed you pay for. There are also four Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting consoles, TVs, and other hard-wired devices. You can learn more about this ASUS router by checking out our announcement coverage.

If you want to save some cash while keeping Wi-Fi 6E support, you can go with the TP-Link Deco XE75 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System for $300. This 2-pack can cover up to 5,500-square feet while providing this new 6GHz spectrum. An AI system creates a network with a seamless connection and great coverage. The Deco app allows for easy setup and managing of the network as well. You can learn more about the TP-Link Deco XE75 system with our launch coverage and hands-on review.

Be sure to check out this deal on the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $60. This $40 in savings gets you a purifier that can effectively cover 452-square feet. With your new router, you may be looking at building out a smart home ecosystem. In that case, stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals and product releases.

ASUS ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router features:

ASUS ROG GT-AXE11000 is the world’s first WiFi 6E Router supporting newly opened 6GHz band. The ultra-fast WiFi 6E 802.11ax tri-band wireless gaming router boosts up to 11000 Mbps, delivering wider channels, higher capacity, with virtually no interference from the pristine 6GHz band. The router accelerates game traffic with Game First 2.5G Multi-gigabit LAN/WAN Port and WAN Aggregation for total domination.

