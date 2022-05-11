Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 now $200 off at an Amazon all-time low

After seeing the upcoming version leak earlier this morning, Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $849.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,050, you’re looking at $200 in savings alongside a match of the all-time low set only twice before. Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to protect your new handset and its novel folding design, using a portion of your savings on Spigen’s Tough Armor case at $40 is a pretty smart idea. The two-piece construction uses a foam padding and TPU hybird design for some added protection to help defend against knocks and drops.

Folding smartphones might not be for everyone, and so right now you can also score new all-time lows on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 series devices instead. Delivering $250 in savings, you’re looking at three of the more typical handsets which will provide a more well-rounded experience for your typical day to day usage at the expense of the futuristic folding form-factor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features:

Set the trend your way with Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. A foldable display and informative cover screen put the old school flip phone to shame. With Flex Mode functionality, you can take hands-free selfies, group pics and videos with the sound of your voice. Its premium craftsmanship comes in a compact form with an Armor Aluminum frame — Samsung’s strongest aluminum yet — and water-resistant rating.

