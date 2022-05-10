Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra fall to new all-time lows at $250 off

Amazon is now kicking off the week by discounting all three of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series Android smartphones. Leading the way is the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB for $949.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $1,200, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $250 off. This is only the fourth discount overall and $50 below our previous mention.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets below.

Clocking in as the mid-tier handset in the lineup, you can also score an Amazon all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB. Now down to $749.99, this $200 discount undercuts our previous mention by $50 as well as delivers the best price yet. This model steps down to a 6.7-inch display, though still comes powered by that new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. You’re also looking at a 4,500mAh battery with 256GB of storage on board. So if you don’t need the improved S Pen support or the higher-end camera on the flagship S22 Ultra, this mid-tier offering is worth a look. Learn more in our review.

Of course, you can also save on the new entry-level handset from Samsung as the Galaxy S22 256GB is down to $674.99 at Amazon, too. This one is only $125 off the usual price and marking a new all-time low. Its entry-level status means you’ll be getting a smaller 6.1-inch display, with a less capable 3,700mAh battery to boot. You’re also ditching the ultra wide band radio support found on the larger two handsets. Our review has all of the other details you’ll need.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

