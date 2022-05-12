Anker’s PowerConf C200 2K USB Webcam hits $60, plus USB-C 1080p model at $30 off

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new PowerConf C200 2K USB Webcam for $59.99 shipped. Down from $70, today’s offer marks only the third notable price cut to date and lands at the all-time low. As Anker’s latest workstation upgrade, the PowerConf C200 arrives at the other end of the spectrum as its higher-end Video Bar. Delivering 2K webcam capabilities much the same, this unit packs a handheld form-factor with built-in mount that can be positioned on everything from your laptop screen to iMacs, exterior monitors, and more. On top of the adjustable 95-degree field of view and dual microphones, Anker also includes low-light correction and auto focus. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more well-rounded package, we can easily recommend checking out the Anker PowerConf C300 which is also on sale at Amazon, too. Currently dropping to $99.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best discount of the year. Having launched as the first Anker webcam last year, the PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s video call functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. The main adjustments from the lead deal otherwise are a wider 115-degree field of view, USB-C connectivity, and AI Frame technology to keep the picture cropped in on you. You can also dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

For other discounts from Anker this week, we saw a collection of its USB-C chargers go on sale alongside a series of other iPhone and Android essentials earlier in the week. Everything in the latest sale starts from $11 and are up for grabs right here.

Anker PowerConf C200 2K USB Webcam features:

The 2K ultra-clear resolution on this USB webcam brings sharp clarity to every meeting. Be seen by your peers or impress your boss with your high-quality video calls. The larger aperture size captures more light so that even without a ring light in low-light settings, you can still look bright and professional with this computer camera. Tell your colleagues or clients about your proposal without having to ask if they can hear you. Specialized dual mics use AI to pick up your voice while simultaneously reducing background noise for crystal-clear audio.

