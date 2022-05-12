Grill like a pro with best-selling ThermoPro meat thermometers from $11.50 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, i-Tronics (100% positive feedback int he last 12 months) is now offering up to 35% off a range of the popular ThermoPro digital meat thermometers. One standout here and the most affordable of the bunch is the ThermoPro TP03H Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer at $11.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16, this is 28% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find on the Amazon #1 best-seller. Aiming to take the guesswork out of getting that perfect medium rare or ensuring the chicken is safely cooked, this model delivers a foldable 3.9-inch stainless steel probe with a digital read out so you exactly what temperature the meat is cooked to. It is also “completely waterproof” so you can easily wash it under running water in between uses alongside a handy screen-lock feature that keeps the latest temperature taken in view so you don’t have to “dangerously” peer into the hot oven or grill. More deals and details below.

There are some other models and colorways of the popular ThermoPro meat thermometers on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box. The rest of them start at just under $12 Prime shipped and offer up a slightly more advanced feature set, albeit with a very similar overall experience as the model featured above. You can take a closer look right here.

Be sure to take a closer look at the ongoing price drop live on Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Smoker with a built-in thermostat that is now $150 off the going rate at $200 Prime shipped. Then dive into our coverage on the higher-end, laser-equipped Cuisinart 2-in-1 Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer with a backlit LCD screen, PX3 water-resistance, and the ability to capture temperatures as high as 572 degrees.

ThermoPro TP03H features:

Fast and accurate: Cooking thermometer features 3.9 inches food grade stainless steel probe and a high precision sensor which receives internal temp within 3-4 seconds, accurate to ±0.9 degree Fahrenheit; Don’t spend any extra time leaning over a hot surface

Completely waterproof: The food thermometer has a IPX6 waterproof rating that means you can wash the unit under running water without fear. The instant read thermometer ensures cleanup is Ultra-fast

Lock function: Kitchen thermometer can lock the current temp when the probe is removed from food and keep the temp displayed, no more dangerously peering into the oven or grill

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!