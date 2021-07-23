Cuisinart launches new laser-equipped 2-in-1 Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer [Deal]

If you love preparing food but despise having a bunch of different contraptions, the new 2-in-1 Cuisinart Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer could be worth picking up. As its name implies, this unit combines two functions into a design that collapses when the probe is not in use. This release comes just a few months after we covered Cuisinart’s latest foldable grill, which now happens to be up for grabs. The company’s latest thermometer can withstand and read temperatures as high as 932 degrees Fahrenheit. Continue reading to learn more.

Cuisinart’s new Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer levels up at-home grilling

The latest kitchen add-on from Cuisinart surfaces temperature readings from not only a probe but also a non-contact infrared light. When using the probe, you’ll be able to capture temperatures as high as 572 degrees Fahrenheit, while the infrared light can read up to 932-degree surfaces. Results are displayed on an “easy-to-read backlit LCD screen.”

A built-in laser ensures that you see exactly where the infrared light is aimed in order to capture surface temperatures without needing to physically touch it. This should reduce the risk of burns or damage to the device itself. An IPX3 water-resistance rating prevents accidental splashes from harming your latest kitchen accessory.

It’s powered by one AAA battery, and the probe spans 3.75 inches. A calibration feature allows this unit to maintain “accurate, reliable and consistent temperature reads.” Results are captured and displayed in 2-3 seconds. An integrated clip allows you to keep it at your side while grilling, smoking, and more.

Pricing and availability

The new Cuisinart Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer has a list price of $39.99 and is slated to launch on August 24. Amazon pre-orders are currently 7% off, incentivizing interesting parties to snag theirs ahead of launch day. While not a huge discount, it’s always nice to cash in on savings when buying a brand new product.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I am surrounded by such stellar, mom-and-pop restaurants that I rarely drum up the desire to fire up the grill or get too creative in the kitchen. That being said, there are times when it’s downright fun to cook an extravagant, and in those situations, Cuisinart’s new Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer is bound to come in handy.

At $40, it’s not as cost-effective as a basic probe thermometer, but the fact that it also packs infrared capabilities could make it a viable all-in-one solution that can help curb the clutter in your kitchen.

