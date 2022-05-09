Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Smoker with built-in thermostat drops to $200 (Up to $150 off), more

Woot is now offering up to 60% off CharBroil and Char-Griller smokers and BBQs starting from $170 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout offer is on the Char-Broil Deluxe Black Digital Electric Smoker for $199.99. Regularly $350 at Amazon where it is currently $260 and hasn’t gone any lower than today’s deal in over a year, this is up to $150 off and the lowest price we can find. This electric smoker is a far more convenient option than some of the manual options out there, effectively removing the guess work with a simple easy-read control panel and blue LED display where you can just load it up with your favorite wood chips and meats and let the built-in thermostat deal with the temperatures. It delivers a 725-square foot capacity with four adjustable cooking racks, double-wall insulation, locking stainless steel door latch, and a porcelain-coated, slide-in water pan. More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of Woot’s grill and smoker sale right here for additional offers starting from $170. You’ll find more traditional grills as well as more smoker options with up to 60% in savings. While the model above will almost certainly be the easiest and most convenient solution here, there is more cash to be saved if you’re willing to put a little bit more manual labor into the process.

Check out Weber’s 2022 grill lineup then dive into our coverage of Traeger’s latest must-see WiFIRE smart grills with touchscreen displays and induction cooking. While it might be a little bit overkill for your needs (it is for me as well), it is quite interesting to see how far some of these brand’s are taking the grill game in terms of tech and automatic cooking features. Everything you need to know is right here.

Char-Broil Deluxe Black Digital Electric Smoker features:

The Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker is the ideal appliance for the outdoor smoking, grilling and cooking enthusiast. With 725-square inches of internal cooking space spread across 4 adjustable smoking racks, this digital electric smoker provides the capacity to cook a wide variety of meats- whether cooking for a small or large group. With the large capacity smoke box, you’ll get 4 to 7 hours of smoke before needing to refill. Just sit back and wait for your delicious meal to be ready.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!