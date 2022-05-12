Go pro this summer, Mixology’s leather and steel 17-piece Bartender Kit now $75 (Reg. $100+)

Mixology & Craft (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Professional Travel Bartender Kit for $74.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100 and sometimes as much as $129 or more, this is at least 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Whether it’s to treat dad for the upcoming Father’s Day celebrations or just to roll out a proper setup when entertaining, this 17-piece kit is delivered and stored in a hand-crafted canvas and leather roll-up satchel with steel buckles. Inside, its pockets and straps carry a series of “high-grade bar accessories,” from a stainless steel Boston shaker, Hawthorne strainer, and lemon squeezer to a mixing spoon, wooden muddler, ice tongs, and a double sided jigger, among other things. More details below.

If a more basic stainless steel cocktail shaker set will do the trick, this Eden & Ross option its a notable pickup at $13 Prime shipped. Made of “premium 304 food grade stainless steel,” you’re looking at a 24-ounce shaker with a lid and the mirror finish alongside a double-sided shot glass. Get a closer look right here.

Another handy tool to have on hand when it comes to time for mixing up some summer cocktails is a powerful blender. The deal we spotted on Ninja’s 1,000W Nutri Personal Countertop is a perfect option that will make short work of iced drinks and beverages after you have whipped up some tasty apps to go along with them. You can get all off the details you need on this offer in today’s coverage and you’ll find even more waiting over in our home goods deal hub.

Mixology & Craft Travel Bartender Kit features:

Everything You Need (Except For The Booze) » 17-Piece ALL-INCLUSIVE bartending kit of top shelf bar accessories and a stylish carry-on bartender roll. Will give you the power to whip up impressive cocktails for your guests. Whether you’re an amateur bartender or a drink mixing guru, whether you’re setting up a bar at home or at work – Our portable cocktail mixer set is a brilliant way to hit the ground running.

Carry Your Tools Like A Boss » Hand-crafted rustic-style bartender tote bag, carefully designed with extra inner straps and compartments to keep your Boston shaker and other barware tools organized and accessible at all times -> With 27 different pockets and fixed straps, you can fit any tools combination or even carry your liquor bottle. Wear your bag with style and comfort, carry it by the handle or with the attached shoulder strap.

