Ninja’s 1,000W Nutri Personal Countertop Blender returns to Amazon 2022 low at $60

Amazon is now offering the Ninja BL480D Nutri Personal Countertop Blender for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80 and sometimes as much as $90, this is matching the 2022 low and our previous mention for the lowest price we have tracked in about a year on Amazon. For comparison’s sake, it is currently selling for $80 at Walmart. A notable option for folks that need a little bit more power than the smaller personal-sized options (the 700-watt Fit model is selling for the same price right now), it is a quick and easy option for your daily smoothie but its 1,000 watts of power can also handle meal prep and homemade snack dips all summer long. This model also ships with 18 and 24-ounce to-go cups with spout lids so you can take your smoothie directly off the motor base and out the door. Additional details below.

If you can make do with a lower-power solution, the Magic Bullet bundles are a notable option that also ship with a series of on-the-go cups. They are currently starting from just over $30 shipped at Amazon where they are among some of the most popular options available.

Alongside today’s 37% price drop on Cuisinart’s Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven, we are also tracking new Amazon all-time low on Ninja’s 13-in-1 Air Fry Countertop Oven. Now $110 off the going rate, this is easily among the best prices we have ever seen for this versatile model and you can get all of the details you need know right here. Then hit up our home goods deal hub for even more household essentials and cooking offers.

Ninja Nutri Personal Countertop Blender features:

MORE POWER: 1000-watt motor powers through the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks, smoothies, sauces, and more.

AUTO-IQ TECHNOLOGY: take the guesswork out of drink making with intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns that do the work for you.

PROFESSIONAL BLADE PREFORMANCE: Pro Extractor Blades rotate at high speed to liquefy ingredients into smooth nutrient extractions, smoothies, and purees. Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables

