Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $50, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch in digital form for $49.99. Regularly $60, this rarely discounted title hasn’t dropped any lower than this on Amazon since release and is now $10 off the going rate. The latest addition to the fabled Metroid series made a triumphant return as players join Samus Aran in the first 2D title in the franchise in over 19 years. After an ominous transmission is picked up originating from plant ZDR, Samus is tasked with exploring the mystery. With a new arsenal in tow including the new Spider Magnet ability and other staples of the series, the beloved exploration and secret pathway formula is in place as well as some deadly new enemies like the E.M.M.I. robots that will hunt you down when you enter their territory. Head below for deals on Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Gotham Knights pre-orders, Triangle Strategy, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!