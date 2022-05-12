Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $50, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch in digital form for $49.99. Regularly $60, this rarely discounted title hasn’t dropped any lower than this on Amazon since release and is now $10 off the going rate. The latest addition to the fabled Metroid series made a triumphant return as players join Samus Aran in the first 2D title in the franchise in over 19 years. After an ominous transmission is picked up originating from plant ZDR, Samus is tasked with exploring the mystery. With a new arsenal in tow including the new Spider Magnet ability and other staples of the series, the beloved exploration and secret pathway formula is in place as well as some deadly new enemies like the E.M.M.I. robots that will hunt you down when you enter their territory. Head below for deals on Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Gotham Knights pre-orders, Triangle Strategy, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $50 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $50 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe PSN $53 (Reg. $100+)
- Triangle Strategy $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Toby: The Secret Mine eShop $2 (Reg. $12)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shield $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Xbox digital Mega Man sale from $6
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Warner Bros. eShop sale from $3
- Bandai Namco eShop sale from $1
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
