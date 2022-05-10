Save 50% on Ninja’s DualBrew single-serve and iced coffee machine at $100, more from $10

Woot is now offering some big-time price drops on a range of coffee makers and accessories from Ninja, BRIM, Cuisinart, Chefman, and more from $10. One notable option is the Ninja CFP300 DualBrew Specialty Coffee System for $99.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model regularly sells for nearly $200 at Walmart with very similar Ninja options going for about the same at Amazon. Today’s deal is up to $100 off, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. A versatile option that will come in handy all year round, it can handle typical ground coffee and pod-based Keurig brewing as well as a notable “Over Ice” option for cold brew this summer. Several cup sizes (including directly into your travel mug) are joined by a fold-away frother for at-home latte art that will amplify your morning routine. Ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Woot coffee sale for additional deals starting from $10 Prime shipped. Full-on espresso machines, specialty brewers like the one above, simple pour over cold brew options and more are all on tap today, either matching or at some of the best prices we have tracked.

But while we are talking Ninja, be sure to scope out the ongoing offer live on its 5.5-quart Air Fryer XL while it’s matching the Amazon all-time low. And then head over to our home goods deal hub for offers on grills, smokers, BBQ accessories, and Cuisinart’s feature-rich bread maker at the best price in over a year. Take a closer look at right here in this morning’s coverage.

Ninja DualBrew Specialty Coffee System features:

The Ninja DualBrew Specialty Coffee System delivers Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes from cup to carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6–12 oz. 4 Brew Style Choices: Select Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Specialty for your grounds or K-Cup coffee pods.

