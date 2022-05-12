Roku refreshes Ultra streamer with Voice Remote Pro, dedicated Apple TV+ button and all

Roku today is refreshing the flagship end of its streaming media player lineup with the latest Ultra. Bringing its Voice Remote Pro into the package, scoring the brand’s most capable home theater streaming upgrade will now let you take advantage of hands-free voice control, the dedicated Apple TV+ button, remote locator tech, and more.

Roku brings Voice Remote Pro to Ultra streaming media player

Roku first launched its latest Ultra streaming media player back in 2020, which has remained the brand’s flagship offering even with more recent models debuting since. As for the new refresh today, Roku isn’t opting to change anything about that experience, either. You’ll still find 4K playback at the center of the experience with support for both Dolby Vision visuals and Dolby Atmos audio. Both HomeKit and AirPlay 2 will remain onboard as major selling points, which are supplemented by Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity options.

Where the actual changes this time around enter are in how you’ll actually control the Roku Ultra. Replacing the original remote that came in the box up until now, Roku is bringing its latest controller into the mix. Last year saw the Voice Remote Pro launch and now. So now Roku’s flagship streamer will fittingly be paired with its most capable remote yet. Simple as that as far as upgrades go.

As far as features on the Voice Remote Pro go, you’ll find a rechargeable battery that sets the pace for the whole experience. Alongside hands-free Hey Roku voice control, there’s also a dedicated Apple TV button. Though the biggest feature has to be the lost remote finding tech, that lets you ping the accessory in case it gets consumed by the couch cushions or misplaced somewhere else.

Small update, same price tag

Starting on May 15, the Roku Ultra will begin shipping with the new Voice Remote Pro. You can currently lock in your order direct from Roku, though at the time of writing Amazon has yet to refresh its listing. So we’ll expect to see those changes go live come the 15th. Pricing is staying the same, with Roku opting to keep the $99.99 MSRP on the aging flagship streamer and justifying the price with the added Voice Remote Pro value.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even though the current Roku Ultra is now coming up on two years old, the decision to just refresh one core aspect of the experience rather than update the entire unit makes sense. The specs still give most other streaming media players on the market a run for their money, and now there’s an even better reason to choose Roku OS. Though let’s just hope that the usual discounts we see on the flagship home theater upgrade will also end up applying to the Voice Remote Pro bundle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!