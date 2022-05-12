Clean up your car after summer road trips with the ThisWorx Portable Vacuum at $34

Orythia Inc (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with an accessory kit for $33.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $45, this 25% discount marks a new 2022 low we’ve seen for this vacuum model. The 110W motor generates the suction force for this vacuum and is powered by a car 12V port. Weighing just 2.6 pounds, this cleaner is very portable and easy to handle. The accessory kit included with the vacuum comes with three attachments: flathead hose, extendable tube, and brush nozzle. A double HEPA filter system makes sure all dust and allergens stay inside the vacuum. The carrying case allows for everything to be stored in one location. Keep reading for another ThisWorx vacuum deal.

There is a deal going on for the ThisWorx Mini Handheld Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with accessories for $29.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. When compared to the featured vacuum here, this is the previous generation model. The overall suction of this vacuum is 106W which is slightly lower. The same accessory kit that comes with the featured vacuum is included with this one and has the same nozzle heads. One of the parts included is the filter cleaning brush to help with the maintenance of the vacuum. If you want to grab a name-brand vacuum, check out the BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum at $30. This one is cordless and has a 2Ah battery. The weight is lower at just 1.4 pounds as well.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for all the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. For example, you can save on Ninja’s 1,000W Nutri Personal Countertop Blender at $60.

ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner features:

We achieved a new high standard in automotive cleaning with our improved car detailing vacuum. Upgrades include: 110W cleaning power & 9.17 Amps, a sleek design with integrated LED light and a washable double filter. These van or truck accessories for men & women use the 12v aux outlet for power.

Interior car cleaning kit includes 3 attachments (flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle) for detailing, carry bag, and a filter cleaning brush. Must have car accessories for women or men; these gadgets will keep the interior cute and tidy.

A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.6 lbs), and easy to use. The large dust bin capacity is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.

