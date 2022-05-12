3D obstacle avoidance and oscillating mopping system now available in yeedi’s new vac 2 series

Have you been looking for a robot vacuum cleaner that can also mop your home? Starting today, you can order one of yeedi’s vacuum and mop combo robots from its vac 2 series that delivers “the most advanced cleaning technologies at incredibly affordable pricing.”

Over the years, robotic home cleaning machines have become more and more common. I myself recently picked up a robotic vacuum cleaner. Now yeedi is bringing its latest robotic cleaners to market with features typically seen in high-end – and expensive – robots. The flagship of the vac 2 series is the yeedi vac 2 pro with its oscillating mopping system and 3D obstacle avoidance. Earlier series of yeedi vacuums have had mopping systems before, but the vac 2 series has “perfected its mopping system.” The mop will move forward and backward at 480 rotations/minute to simulate hand mopping.

The 3D obstacle avoidance system built into the vac series 2 robots uses structured light technology to detect furniture, items, and other obstacles. There is “10X the obstacle avoidance of its predecessor” to prevent the robot from becoming stuck. The vacuum will react in real-time to detected obstacles as well.

Built-in carpet detection will prevent the mopping system from getting the carpet wet; no one likes wet carpet. The 5,200mAh battery will power the vacuum for upwards of 240 minutes.

yeedi vac 2 pro underside view

One accessory you may be interested in getting to go with the new robots is the yeedi self-emptying station. On average, the 2.5-liter dust bag within the station will only need to be emptied once a month. Both the pro and non-pro models of the vac 2 series will work with this self-emptying station.

yeedi vac 2 pro with self-emptying station

The non-pro model of the yeedi vac 2 has the same 3D obstacle avoidance and 3000Pa suction as the pro model but has a lower battery capacity of 2,600mAh and a long-lasting mopping system. There is also no carpet detection with the non-pro model. The runtime with this vacuum will be upward of 110 minutes.

Alongside the release of these vacuum and mopping combo robots is the new swap-repair program. This program allows customers to swap their damaged or defective robots during the warranty period. This can reduce the time between a malfunction and getting back to cleaning. yeedi is also making it simple for users to upgrade from older models to this new lineup. Starting in May 2022, you can trade in your old model for credit towards a new yeedi vacuum.

Availability of yeedi’s vac 2 series

Those interested in picking up one of the new yeedi vac 2 series vacuum and mopping combination robots can get one from Amazon or the official yeedi store. Check below for links to these models on the different storefronts.

yeedi vac 2 Amazon – $299.99 with clipped coupon yeedi store – $349.99

yeedi vac 2 pro Amazon – $359.99 with clipped coupon yeedi store – $449.99



9to5Toys’ Take

We’re starting to enter a time when if a robotic vacuum cleaner doesn’t have some form of 3D obstacle avoidance like the system used in these new yeedi models, they are not worth buying. The price of this technology and its wide availability is making it more accessible for consumers, but many companies are still substantially up-charging for it. I am interested to see how the system used in these vacuums performs.

