9to5Toys Daily: May 13, 2022 – iPhone 13 spring cases $40, OnePlus 10 Pro promos, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/05/9to5Toys-Daily-2.1.2021-51222-11.01-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save $240 on Echelon’s Wi-Fi Smart Connected Rowi...
Apple heads into weekend with discounted movie bundles ...
Pad & Quill’s handmade leather bifold wallet...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 13/Pro Screen Protec...
Venture beyond Dream Land as Kirby 64 now scheduled to ...
Panasonic eneloop rechargeable AAA battery sets now on ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Agent A, Swim Out...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awake...
Load more...
Show More Comments