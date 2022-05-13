Score a 3-rack Masterbuilt Electric Smoker at the best price of the year: $141 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the 30-inch Masterbuilt MB20070210 Analog Electric Smoker for $140.74 shipped. Regularly $200, it more regularly fetches closer to $190 at Amazon, is currently selling for $229 at Home Depot, and is now down at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Alongside a built-in adjustable temperature gauge, this model brings three 30-inch chrome-coated cooking racks to your backyard smoker setup. It is large enough to support “three chickens, two turkeys, three racks or ribs, or three pork butts.” From there, you’ll find a 1,500-watt heating system alongside a slide-out wood chip tray for easy ash removal and the like. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Royal Gourmet SE2801 Electric Smoker. This delivers a similar adjustable temperature control setup alongside over 457-square feet of cooking space as well as a removable stainless steel water pan and chip box for $130 shipped right now.

If you’re in the market for a more mobile cooker, we just saw Cuisinart’s Portable 16-inch Charcoal Grill hit a new Amazon all-time low at 25% off the going rate. This simple 200-square foot model is easy to pack in the car for your camping trips and tailgates with a price tag of just $30 shipped. Get a closer look at the feature-set in yesterday’s deal coverage right here and head over to our home goods guide for additional cooking deals.

Masterbuilt Electric Smoker features:

Built-in temperature gauge

Temperature control is easy with analog dial

Wood chip tray slides out for easy ash removal

Three chrome-coated smoking racks

1,500-watt heating element for even, consistent smoking

