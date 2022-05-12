Cuisinart’s Portable 16-inch Charcoal Grill just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $30 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CCG-216 Portable Charcoal Grill for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40 like it currently fetches directly from Cuisinart, this model sells for $39 at Target and is now at a new Amazon all-time low with 25% in savings. While it might not be a full-on gas grill, it is a particularly portable option that will impart that delicious charcoal flavor onto your cookouts in the backyard, at the beach, on the campsite, or up at the lake house this spring and summer. The Amazon best-selling 16-inch model on display here today delivers a 200-square foot cooking grate with a dual venting system to maintain temperature control as well as a handy ash catcher and a locking lid that won’t bounce around on the way to your next tailgate or while heading up north to the cottage. More details below. 

If you can make do with the smaller 14-inch model, it is currently selling for just over $28 shipped on Amazon in red. You might find some options for a touch less out there, but it’s hard to recommend those over a brand name option sitting at a $30 Amazon all-time low. 

Be sure to check out today’s 37% price drop on Cuisinart’s Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven with wood smoking action as well as this full-on Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Smoker while it’s $150 off the going rate. But whatever you might be cooking on this summer (and beyond), it is always a good idea to have a digital thermometer at the ready to ensure the meats are cooked safely and today’s Amazon Gold Box has some of the most popular options out there starting at just $11.50 Prime shipped. Take a closer look in this morning’s coverage

Cuisinart CCG-216 Portable Charcoal Grill features:

  • 200 SQUARE-INCH COOKING GRATE: The grill features a 200 square-inch steel cooking grate that is ideal for feeding a small crowd
  • DUAL VENTING SYSTEM: The dual vent system allows for precise temperature control while cooking
  • LOCKING LID: The locking lid design makes the grill easy to transport when going to your next tailgate or camping trip
  • ASH CATCHER: The ash catcher helps to protect the surface beneath your grill from any hot bits of charcoal that may fall through

