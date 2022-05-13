PNY’s new USB-C portable SSDs see read speeds upward of 1,100MB/s – Order today

Portable storage is becoming more and more common nowadays. It is very handy to be able to carry around important documents and programs on drives to be used on different computers. PNY is adding to this market with its new 500GB and 1TB Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-C Portable SSDs.

Portable media has been a thing for a long time, and portable hard drives have been among the most common form for large capacities. As the technology has decreased in cost and become more plentiful, portable solid-state drives in large capacities have become the go-to option for most people. PNY is a well-known name in the SSD community for providing high-speed and high-reliability flash storage. Now it is adding the Pro Elite V2 Portable SSDs to its repertoire. The build of these new drives is made from aluminum and is designed to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand. When it comes to connectivity, the drive itself has a Type-C port while the package will come with a Type-C to Type-C and a Type-C to Type-A cable. This will allow you to connect the drive to pretty much any device.

Pro Elite V2 Portable SSD Performance

These new portable SSDs use the USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 interface to transfer files back and forth between devices. As with pretty much any USB standard, it is backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, and USB 1.1. It should be noted that you will see reduced speeds with these older USB standards. When it comes to the read and write speeds of the drives, it varies by capacity. The 500GB model can see sequential read speeds of 1,100MB/s and sequential write speeds of 700MB/s. The 1TB model could see the same sequential read speed as the 500GB model but can get up to 1,000MB/s sequential writes. When it really comes down to it, the speeds you will see while using these drives in everyday use cases will be within a large range; this is true for any storage device.

Included with your purchase of one of these drives is the Acronis True Image Data Protection software. This tool will allow you to easily backup your data to these drives for extra protection. You can also expect wide compatibility with Windows, macOS, and even Linux operating systems.

Availability

You can pick up a PNY Pro Elite V2 Portable Type-C SSD in both 500GB and 1TB capacities today. Check below for links to retailers with the prices listed there.

PNY Pro Elite V2 Portable Type-C 500GB SSD Amazon – $74.99 PNY – $74.99 Best Buy – $74.99

PNY Pro Elite V2 Portable Type-C 1TB SSD Amazon – $104.99 PNY – $104.99 Best Buy – $104.99



