Upgrade to Cuisinart cast iron dishes at up to 76% off: Dutch ovens, cookware, more from $50

Woot is now offering up to 76% off Cuisinart cookware and cast iron dishes to upgrade your at-home kitchen arsenal. One standout is the 5.5-quart Cuisinart Round Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $49.99 shipped in sage and a few other colorways right here. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly as much as $180, we have seen them in the $90 range in certain colorways leaving you with the best price we can find and a listing well below what you’ll find on Amazon. Cast iron construction delivers “superior heat retention and even heat distribution” while the porcelain enamel exterior provides a durable finish and rich colors to standout out. Not only are they great for stovetop-to-oven cooking tasks, but they also look nice enough to serve right in the middle of the table and the like. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you’ll find additional colroways of the model featured above on this landing page along with a slew of stainless steel cookware sets and additional Cuisinart cast iron dishes at the best prices we can find. When it comes to its casserole and Dutch oven offerings, today’s sale features a number of the more neutral, earth tone colorways as well as some pale grey and blue options to browse through right here.

Along with this new Amazon all-time low on Cuisinart’s Portable 16-inch Charcoal Grill, this morning also saw the best price ever on Amazon hit SodaStream’s modern-retro Art Sparkling Water Maker bundle. Easily one of the more attractive models in the lineup, this one is now at least $40 off the going rate and all of the details you’ll need to know are waiting in today’s coverage. Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional kitchen and grilling deals as well as offers on robotic vacuums, and more.

Cuisinart Round Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

Designed from the inside out for today’s lifestyles, our Cuisinart Cookware combines uncompromising superior cooking performance with a professional look. You’ll enjoy a lifetime of healthy cooking with your Cuisinart Cookware. Cast iron is recognized as one of the best materials for cookware because of its ability to retain heat and provide even heat distribution. Dishwasher safe for convenient maintenance and easy cleanup

