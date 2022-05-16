SodaStream’s modern-retro Art Sparkling Water Maker bundle now $140 (New Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle at $139.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon or even more directly from SodaStream with half the included CO2 cartridges, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 22% off the going rate and $13 under our previous mention. You can also just score the base model Art bundle at $111 shipped, down from the regular $130, but you won’t get the extra CO2 cartridge and serving bottle as well as the bubbly flavor drops taking that route. The Art model is one of the most attractive designs in the SodaStream lineup, if you ask me, with its sort of retro-style pull handle. This bundle includes a pair of 60L CO2 cylinders, two dishwasher-safe bottles, and a 2-pack of 40ml bubly drop flavors alongside the soda maker itself. More details below.

Again, you could opt for the Art without the bundled goodies for less, but the Terra model we reviewed is also worth consideration. You won’t get the retro-style aesthetics here, but it will provide sparkling water at home much the same and comes in at $80 shipped on Amazon right now, saving you an additional $60 over today’s lead deal.

As for your outdoor culinary game, we are still tracking the best price in over a year on this 3-rack Masterbuilt Electric Smoker as well as a new Amazon all-time low on Cuisinart’s Portable 16-inch Charcoal Grill. Now down at $30, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find with all of the details you need to know waiting for your right here. Hit up our home goods guide for even more cooking and household essential deals.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (1) Twin Pack Dishwasher safe botle, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!