GIGABYTE’s RTX 3070 gaming laptop with 240Hz display sees first discount at $200 off

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE Gaming Laptop Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,299 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $1,499 for this model and today’s deal marks both the first discount that we’ve seen as well as an all-time low at Amazon. Something I didn’t expect to be writing about mid-2022 was actual good-priced gaming systems, laptops or otherwise. But, that’s exactly what we have today. Delivering an RTX 3070 mobile paired with the Ryzen 9 5900 HX processor, GIGABYTE’s gaming laptop is ready to handle just about anything you can throw at it. The CPU/GPU pair with 16GB of DDR4 RAM as well as 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6, 2.5G Ethernet, and so much more. When it comes to display support, the built-in screen is 1080p at 140Hz and there’s HDMI 2.0, mini DP 1.4, and DisplayPort 1.4 USB-C support as well as multiple USB-A ports. Keep reading for more.

While this GIGABYTE RTX 3070 gaming laptop has plenty of power, and even a solid keyboard, gaming with a trackpad is never fun. So, in that case, we recommend grabbing the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse which can connect to your laptop over Bluetooth or 2.4GHz using the including receiver. For $37, it’s hard to beat the value available here and you can check out our review to learn more. Another way to game while mobile is with an Xbox wireless controller, which can be purchased for $59 at Amazon right now.

Once you arrive at home, this laptop is plenty powerful enough to use as a desktop for most workloads. A great way to bring your power to the big screen is by having a big screen. Right now we’re tracking AOC’s curved dual QHD 120Hz 49-inch gaming monitor on sale for $300 off. You read that name right, it’s a massive 49-inch screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio, which is essentially two 16:9 monitors without the bezel for $900. So, while the overall price is a bit high, if you break it down it’s essentially $450 for two 120Hz 1440p gaming monitors with no bezel between, making it quite worth it for your new GIGABYTE RTX 3070 gaming laptop setup.

GIGABYTE RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop features:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUsBoost Clock 1560 MHz, Maximum Graphics Power 140 W, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Mobile Processor, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB PCIe SSD, 15.6″ Thin Bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Wireless Network Card, LAN: RTL8125-BG REALTEK (2.5G) Ethernet, NAHIMIC 3D Audio for Gamers, Windows 10 Home, All-zone of Single Colored Backlit Keyboard with 15 Colors LED Setting, 1 ‎x USB 2.0 (Type-A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A), 1 x HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP), Audio Combo Jack, 1x DC-in Jack, 1x RJ-45, 1x mini DP 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 (Type-C) over USB 3.2 Gen 2, 14.21 (W) x 10.15 (D) x 1.36 (H) inch

