Greenworks has a 7A 10-inch electric pole saw with 12-foot reach for $85 at Amazon (2022 low)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 7A 10-inch Corded Electric Pole Saw for $85 shipped. This saves 15% from its normal $100 going rate and marks a return to the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon so far this year. Designed to deliver the ability to trim trees or branches up to 12 feet above the ground, this makes it a simple task to clean up your yard this spring or summer. The 10-inch bar and chain is small enough to have low kickback yet is the perfect size for branches and logs. The pole itself is lightweight and made from aluminum and since the entire system is electric, there’s no gas, spark plug, oil, fumes, or excessive noise when running. Keep reading for more.

Given that today’s lead deal saves you $15, you’ll want to reinvest a bit of that cash into picking up this 10-foot extension cord for $11 at Amazon. It’s made to handle up to 13A of power, which makes it a great option for the 7A tool on sale above.

Speaking of green tools to use outside, did you see the deal we found on Rachio’s smart sprinkler controllers? Right now you can pick up the Siri-enabled sprinkler controllers from $130 with savings of up to $70 or more depending on the model you pick up. After that, be sure to swing by both our green deals guide here at 9to5Toys as well as our daily New Green Deals roundup at Electrek with fresh discounts daily.

Greenworks Pole Saw features:

7 amp motor delivers powerful performance

2-in-1 polesaw easily converts to a chainsaw for ultimate versatility

10 in. bar and chain (low kickback) perfect for cutting branches and logs.

Lightweight aluminum telescoping pole reaches up to 12 feet

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!